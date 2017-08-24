High Spirits

// by Devin Baker

St. Augustine Distillery was the recipient of two distinguished awards at the recent 2017 Spirits International Prestige (SIP) Awards. The SIP Awards is a spirits competition that enlists consumers as judges. The distillery won a gold medal for its Florida Double Cask Bourbon and a “Best of Class” platinum medal for its Port Finished Bourbon. “When both industry experts and consumers recognize the unique finishes we are developing for our whiskies, it validates the approach we have taken to make our spirits,” says St. Augustine Distillery CEO and co-founder Phillip McDaniel. The St. Augustine Distillery has garnered more than 50 awards since 2014 for its rum, vodka, gin and whiskies.