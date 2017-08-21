Mix & Match

// by Emily Bailey

Not everyone who wants to craft a cocktail has the proper ingredients—hibiscus and ginger root, for example—in the pantry. If you do, good for you. If you don’t, you may want to enlist the help of Bold City Pops’ Camp Craft Cocktail Kits. The kits feature the ingredients needed to make specialty libations; all one has to do is add his spirit of choice. “It’s nice when you don’t want to get dressed up and go out,” says Rhonda Ryan of Bold City Pops. “You can have the experience of a craft cocktail right from your couch.” Bold City Pops creates their products by freeze-drying ingredients such as black peppercorns, lemons, cilantro, Kosher pickles and horseradish sea salt for the Bloody Mary kit.