Walk This Way

// by Emily Bailey

A good story is made better when sharing it with others. And maybe a cold pint or two. Amelia Island Museum of History embraces cocktail culture with a weekly guided pub crawl. “You get to have a drink as well as hear a guide tell stories about the history of the island and answer any questions you have,” says education director Thea Seagraves. Tours ($25) are Thursdays at 5:30 PM starting at the Shrimping Museum and Welcome Center. Each excursion makes four stops, each including a beverage. Of course, patrons must be 21 years or older to join in and reservations are required.