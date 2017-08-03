All That Jazz

// by Ali Waychoff

The Savannah Jazz Festival marks its 36th anniversary this year. The free seven day music festival includes headliners like Wycliff Gordon, Selwyn Birchwood, Victor Wainwright.

There will also be entertainment from Randy Napoleon, Eric Jones Quartet and the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra. The festival tradition Monday movie night will be held at the Savannah College of Art and Design's historic Lucas Theater, featuring a documentary on Ben Tucker.

If listening to the music isn't enough, there are three late night jazz jam sessions that open after hours for jazz musicians and listeners alike. September 17-23. Times vary with dates. savannahjazzfestival.com