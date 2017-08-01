Trinity Love Hoblit Gala

// photos by Denise Williams

The Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation held its inaugural Gala at the The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island on June 17. Trinity Hoblit was born with a rare form of primordial dwarfism and was diagnosed with multiple brain aneurysm at age 9. She passed away on June 30, 2015 at age 14. The gala's theme, Sweet Sixteen, celebrated what would be Trinity’s 16th Birthday. The foundation created in her honor supports neuroscience research for stroke and aneurysm at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Neurological Institute, and to support local education facilities and schools.