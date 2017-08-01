Top Menu

Main Menu

Trinity Love Hoblit Gala

Trinity Love Hoblit Gala

Party Pics

// photos by Denise Williams

The Trinity Love Hoblit Foundation held its inaugural Gala at the The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island on June 17. Trinity Hoblit was born with a rare form of primordial dwarfism and was diagnosed with multiple brain aneurysm at age 9. She passed away on June 30, 2015 at age 14. The gala's theme, Sweet Sixteen, celebrated what would be Trinity’s 16th Birthday. The foundation created in her honor supports neuroscience research for stroke and aneurysm at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Neurological Institute, and to support local education facilities and schools.

 

IMG_8148IMG_8150IMG_8152IMG_8153IMG_8155IMG_8157IMG_8159IMG_8178IMG_8179IMG_8181IMG_8183IMG_8185IMG_8189IMG_8190IMG_8192IMG_8194IMG_8196IMG_8199IMG_8200IMG_8202IMG_8204IMG_8207IMG_8209IMG_8212IMG_8213IMG_8215IMG_8218IMG_8220IMG_8221IMG_8223IMG_8225IMG_8227IMG_8229IMG_8233IMG_8234IMG_8236IMG_8239
AL1_3031
Previous Story

Restaurant Review: Rue Saint-Marc

NELRAE ALI 2017
Next Story

Nelrae Pasha Ali of Wells Fargo Advisors

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.