Taras Wealth Management at UBS Financial Services Inc.

One Independent Drive, 30th Floor, Jacksonville, FL 32202 • 904.358.4175

ubs.com/team/taraswealthmanagement

Describe your practice.

Taras Wealth Management at UBS Financial Service Inc., believes that your success is driven by our ability to understand your needs and goals, and offer guidance in complex, uncertain times. Whether it’s funding an education, retiring with confidence in today’s economy or leaving a lasting legacy for your family, we will work with you to help create a plan and deliver the resources and solutions that give you the confidence to achieve what’s most important to you.

What is your investment philosophy?

Your investment portfolio is like no one else’s and you deserve the individualized attention that Taras Wealth Management can provide. Through careful analysis and tailored guidance, we are dedicated to providing tactical solutions as you face life’s important transitions and financial decisions. We have helped our clients navigate every type of market environment, diligently researching trends and investment opportunities. By integrating our experience, education and commitment to integrity, we provide relevant financial advice to help our clients make appropriate investment decisions.

Describe your customer service model.

Our clients are our most valued asset. Our high touch service, through ongoing communication and reviews, will give you confidence in the most chaotic environments.

Do you offer financial planning?

Yes, through a multi-meeting process, we focus on understanding our client’s goals for the future and how they want to live today. Following many conversations, together we develop a clear, actionable plan that is adaptable, as circumstances change. After executing on the agreed upon personalized plan, we help clients monitor progress and make necessary adjustments.

Jeanie M. Taras, CFP,® CDFA™

First Vice President-Wealth Management / Senior Portfolio Manager

Over the past 40 years, Jeanie has helped clients manage their wealth throughout good times and bad. With her clients, she emphasizes asset allocation and total portfolio management with a focus on retirement income planning; she also helps them with education funding, structures for charitable giving and estate planning strategies.

She has attained the Certified Financial Planner™ certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of

Standards, Inc. In addition, she’s completed specialized training in divorce analysis from the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts™ and has attained the Certified Divorce Financial Analysts certification. She is FINRA-registered and holds Series 7, 63 and 65 securities licenses as well as licenses for life, accident and health insurance and variable annuities.

As a firm providing wealth management services to clients, UBS Financial Services Inc. offers both investment advisory services and brokerage services. Investment advisory services and brokerage services are separate and distinct, differ in material ways and are governed by different laws and separate arrangements. It is important that clients understand the ways in which we conduct business and that they carefully read the agreements and disclosures that we provide to them about the products or services we offer. For more information visit our website at ubs.com/workingwithus