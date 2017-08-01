(Pictured left to right) Bradley T. Miller, Edward P. Schmitzer, Stephen D. Kyle & Robert M. Simon

What makes your practice different?

For almost 20 years, River Capital Advisors, L.C. (“RCA”) has been providing independent, objective investment and financial advice on a fee only basis. Our only source of compensation is from our clients, which is the exception in our industry. We are not stockbrokers and do not sell any financial products. We are financial fiduciaries to our clients which means we put our clients’ financial interests first. Finally, we are affiliated with Smoak, Davis & Nixon LLP, a Jacksonville CPA firm since 1924, allowing us to act as our clients Personal “CFO” and assist our clients in all aspects of their financial lives.

Who is your ideal client?

Our ideal client is one who wants a customized investment and financial plan to address their unique financial goals and objectives. Our clients want solutions and work with RCA for long-term, not short-term results. Our ideal client wants a truly unified approach to managing their wealth, where their investment and financial plan work together. Lastly, our ideal client is someone who wants to outsource the management of their financial life and worry about the things that matter most to them such as spending time with family and friends. We are not performance chasers or market timers and neither are our clients.

What is your investment philosophy?

We select from the best investment managers and products available. We do not have any proprietary products. We “eat our own cooking,” meaning the owners and employees of the firm invest the majority of their investable net worth in the same investments as our clients. Our investment philosophy centers on diversification and thinking about the downside for client investment plans. We believe that diversification, not just owning many different stocks but different types of assets, tends to lower downside risk. We believe in value investing–price is what you pay and value is what you get. If an investment is purchased for less than its inherent or intrinsic value, we obtain a “margin of safety” and the potential for higher returns over the long term. We believe in taking cost into account when investing. Finally, we believe that in the short run the markets are a “voting machine”, where fear and greed set asset prices too low or too high, but over the long term the market is a “weighing machine,” where the price and value of a financial asset converge. This philosophy allows for the preservation and growth of assets for the patient long-term investor.

Define the added value of your services in relationship to your fees.

We offer a variety of service levels to meet individual client needs. For those that need financial planning services as well as asset management we offer our Personal “CFO” service. We act as your financial quarterback managing

all areas of your financial life and making sure that they coordinate well together. From estate planning, to tax

planning, to investment management, we have you covered. For those clients that are younger or may not require as many services we offer an all exchange traded fund (ETF) portfolio through Schwab Intelligent Portfolios.™ Our planners are available to answer financial planning questions as they arise (a full financial plan is available for an additional fee). Our fees are fully transparent and each client knows exactly what they are paying to engage us.

No matter which service level you choose we are a Financial Fiduciary to our clients–We have a legal and moral responsibility to put our clients’ interest ahead of our own. Ask for our written fiduciary oath.

Do you offer financial planning?

As we said above, financial planning is included in our Personal “CFO” service level. We also offer financial planning as a separate service for those that do not require asset management or who do not meet our minimum. The financial planning only services are offered under either a retainer or hourly fee arrangement.

A financial plan can help you answer questions like can I retire early, do I have adequate life insurance, and how much do I need to be saving. Our advisors have helped many clients answer these questions. We do not do “cookie cutter” planning; every client is unique so the plan we develop needs to be unique as well. We also offer access to our financial planning website and tools, where clients can track and view their spending, create budgets, store documents, and view all of their account balances (including accounts not held with us) in one place.

Edward P. Schmitzer, CPA/PFS, CFP®

President & Founder

For over 35 years, Ed has provided comprehensive wealth management services, particularly in the areas of investment advisory, estate and income tax planning and retirement planning. In addition to his role as a practicing tax partner of Smoak, Davis & Nixon LLP, he is the founder and president of River Capital Advisors, L.C. Ed is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner (CFP®), a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) through the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). He holds a bachelor’s in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Ed enjoys spending time with his family, serving on charitable boards and traveling. He is an avid Jacksonville Jaguars fan.

Stephen D . Kyle, CFP®

Wealth Manager Associate

Stephen has worked in the financial services industry since 2010. Stephen is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner (CFP®) and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University. Prior to coming to River Capital Advisors (“RCA”), he worked in an insurance agency and gained extensive knowledge in property and casualty, life, and health insurance. While working at the agency, he would see many clients struggling to pay their bills and failing to plan ahead in various financial areas. This experience left him with a desire to earn his CFP® certification so he could provide advice to clients in all areas of their financial life. He came to RCA in 2015 because he wanted to advise clients without the pressure that comes with selling products. Outside of work Stephen enjoys spending time with his family, listening to music and reading.

Robert M. Simon, CFP®

Senior Wealth Manager & Research Analyst

Rob has been providing financial planning and security analysis for over 10 years. As a Senior Wealth Manager, Rob assists clients in all aspects of their financial life, helping them achieve their financial goals. He is involved in security selection for the firm as well as review of current asset classes. Rob has been researching investments since high school. His parents included him in meetings with their financial advisors over the years. It was during these meetings that he came to understand that the advisors were not necessarily looking out for his family’s best interest. This is why he wanted to work for a fee-only advisor. Rob is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner (CFP®) and he holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with honors in business. When away from the office, Rob enjoys spending time with his family, hiking, concerts and traveling.

Bradley T. Miller, CFP®

Client Services Specialist

Bradley is responsible for all facets of client service and works closely with the Wealth Managers in various financial planning areas. Bradley ensures the highest level of client service. Bradley was a former intern for River Capital Advisors and upon graduation, went on to work for a large brokerage firm for nearly two years. It was here that Bradley realized he wanted to work for an independent advisor that always put the client’s best interest first. Bradley has the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation and received his BBA degree in finance from the University of North Florida.