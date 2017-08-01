The PRISM Group of North Florida, Inc.

225 Water St., Suite 1235, Jacksonville, FL 32202 • 904.596.7904

PRISM Group’s Core Values

Integrity: We provide professional services with the highest level of integrity. Our manner is one that is fair and reasonable to our clients and partners. We shall disclose any conflicts of interest in providing our services. We respect our client’s confidentiality.

Excellence: We provide our service to clients with uncompromising professionalism. Our partners and associates are professionally educated and credentialed, maintaining the necessary knowledge and skills to completely provide innovative strategic advice.

Service: We diligently provide our services in a prompt and thorough manner to exceed our client’s expectations. We understand that frequent, open communication is an integral component to world-class service.

Roberto Costa, CFP,® AEP, CAP

Partner

Bert received his bachelor’s in business administration from Florida State University; his master’s in financial services from The American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; and a certificate in retirement planning from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional (CFP®), Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) and Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP). His areas of focus include asset protection, investment advisory services and estate and charitable planning strategies. He was president of the Jacksonville Semper Fidelis Society in 2002, the Financial Planning Association of Northeast Florida in 2003, and the San Jose Country Club in 2007 and 2008.

Alexander P. Cooper, CFP®

Partner

For over 10 years, Alex has used his expertise in helping clients retire with dignity while protecting their families in the process. Alex focuses on providing investment, life insurance and retirement planning strategies to professionals, business owners and growing families. He received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from The University of Florida in 2007 and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional. He has also completed advanced learning curriculums via AXA Advisors at Harvard University in Cambridge, MA. Alex lives with his wife and two children in Jacksonville Beach.

Susan Youngblood

Client Relationship Manager

Susan is originally from Roanoke, VA. She joined the Jacksonville branch of AXA Advisors, LLC in March of 2003 serving as a District Manager assistant which included responsibilities for new hire documentation. She then transitioned to working with The PRISM Group as Client Relationship Manager. Susan’s experience and knowledge of the financial services industry is extensive, as she has over 20 years’ experience with various positions ranging from operations to Assistant Mortgage and Credit Specialist. Susan’s responsibilities for The PRISM Group include client relations and service along with operations and processing of account and policy documents. She is Series 7 licensed.

Sarah E. Miller

Financial Associate

Sarah received her Bachelor of Science in Finance from Florida State University. Sarah began her career in financial services in 2013 with AXA Advisors, LLC and joined The PRISM Group as a Financial Associate in 2016. Sarah holds a Series 7 license, Series 66 license, and has also acquired her Health, Life, and Variable Annuities license. In addition, she is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ candidate with a target completion date of March 2018. Sarah’s responsibilities at The PRISM Group include opening and processing new accounts, assistant in client account reviews, and operational duties. Outside of attending most Florida State football games, Sarah enjoys living a healthy lifestyle by practicing kickboxing.

