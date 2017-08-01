Nelrae Pasha Ali of Wells Fargo Advisors

1 Independent Drive, 20th Floor, Jacksonville, FL 32202 • 904.351.7773

nelraeali.wfadv.com email: Nelrae.P.Ali@wellsfargo.com

Describe your practice.

As a dedicated professional Senior Financial Advisor who has worked nearly 20 years in the financial industry, my practice is dedicated and focused on developing strategies and solutions for the unique needs of our high net worth individuals, their families and business owners. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER,™ practitioner I pride myself on following a disciplined wealth management process built on time-honored investment principles while allowing the flexibility to adapt to a rapidly changing economic climate. I find innovative ways to connect all the pieces of my clients’ financial lives to help them stay focused and achieve their goals. My practice helps our clients pursue their goals and financial objectives through thoughtful customized planning. My goal is to thoroughly understand my clients’ financial priorities, current situation and future objectives. Making sure clients’ wealth continues to work in support of their specific goals established takes careful planning. Such planning is not a single event – it is a process. As life circumstances change, so must the investment strategies my practice uses to stay on course toward meeting clients’ objectives. I have earned the Wells Fargo Advisors Premier Advisors* designation since 2013. My practice provides robust strategies designed to help meet our client’s long and short term financial needs. That is why I work with clients, one-on-one, to design investment strategies targeted to their specific needs. My practice offers specialized help with and access to (but not limited to) retirement and insurance planning, estate and investment planning strategies, trust services*** and corporate needs such as 401k and pension plans.

Describe your approach.

As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner as well as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ my practice focuses on providing a comprehensive wealth management plan with a high level focus on long term financial goals specialized in the specific needs of high net worth individuals, business owners and their families. I start by listening and uncovering what is most important to our clients and addressing their specific goals and concerns. Based on client specific information, my practice through a client-centric planning approach develops and maintains robust investment plans that will address financial issues such as retirement and insurance planning, investment and wealth preservation and risk analysis planning as well as liquidity needs. Since each client is unique to their goals and investment planning needs, my practice continues to monitor plans to keep clients on track as well as update when needed to address any future financial or lifestyle changes. My practice believes in managing risk to achieve an overall total return based on client specific situations. My practice focuses on quality long term customized investment portfolio structure and not speculative return. My team offers both the intimacy and personalized attention of a boutique and the global resources of one of the nation’s largest and highly respected financial institutions.

Nelrae Pasha Ali, CFP,® CRPC®

Senior Vice President-Investments / Senior Financial Advisor

Nelrae Ali is a dedicated professional Senior Financial Advisor and has earned the accolades of Wells Fargo

Advisors Premier Advisors* designation since 2013. She has spent nearly 20 years in the financial industry helping her clients navigate their personal financial roadmap. Nelrae graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Economics and Finance. She also holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planners Board of Standards, Inc. as well as a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor™ CRPC® accreditation from the College for Financial Planning. Nelrae has been listed a NABCAP Premier Advisor** in 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 as seen in 904 and Jacksonville Magazine. She was also

a featured speaker at the 2014 Barron’s Top Advisors Diversity Summit. Nelrae previously held the position of Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch.

Nelrae is a 6 time NCAA ALL AMERICAN in Track and Field and earned a bronze medal in the 1995 World Indoor Championship in Barcelona, Spain. She remains an active runner and health enthusiast. She participates in 5Ks throughout North Florida and has earned her black belt in UPKUDO Martial Arts.

In addition to helping her clients pursue their wealth and financial goals, Nelrae makes time to be a part of the

community in Northeast Florida. Along with her husband, she has served on the Board of Trustees for the YIELD Foundation, Inc. The Foundation is a non-for-profit organization that helps inner city children of North Florida work toward higher education and builds positive self esteem as they prepare for college and their future. She also contributes to the American Red Cross, Susan G. Komen Foundation, American Lung Association, United Way, and The Northeast Florida YMCA. She is an active member in the PTA, has volunteered with Teach America and volunteers as a math tutor for children needing help in the YIELD Foundation summer camp programs. She

and her husband reside in the North Florida community where they are raising four beautiful and bright sons.

In addition to helping her clients pursue their wealth and financial goals, Nelrae makes time to be a part of the community in Northeast Florida. Along with her husband, she has served on the Board of Trustees for the YIELD Foundation, Inc. The Foundation is a non-for-profit organization that helps inner city children of North Florida work toward higher education and builds positive self-esteem as they prepare for college and their future. She also contributes to the Red Cross, Susan G Komen Foundation, American Lung Association, United Way, and The Northeast Florida YMCA. She is an active member in the PTA, has volunteered with Teach America and volunteers as a math tutor for children needing help in the YIELD Foundation summer camp programs. She and her husband reside in the North Florida community where they are raising four beautiful and bright sons.

Leslie Valerio

Senior Registered Client Associate

As an experienced and accomplished Registered Client Associate, Leslie Valerio is a valuable and integral member of Nelrae Ali’s team. With over 17 years of experience within financial services, Leslie provides exceptional high quality client service and handles all the administrative and operational tasks for our clients. Leslie is a proud mother of two beautiful children and actively participates as a team mom in all of their extracurricular activities. Leslie also supports the community including the American Cancer Society, Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Salvation Army.

*The Premier Advisors designation is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by business production, completion of educational components and professionalism.

**The National Association of Board Certified Advisory Practices (NABCAP) 2012, 2013 and 2014 Premier Advisor evaluation and ranking program is an independent third-party assessment based on 20 categories of practice management; including experience, education, cost and investment planning. Participants are objectively compared and evaluated numerically. A minimum score must be attained for a practice to be considered for the final list. Winners are listed in alphabetical order. There is no cost for advisors to participate. The rating is not representative of any one client's experience and is not indicative of past or future investment performance.

*** Trust services available through banking and trust affiliates in addition to non-affiliated companies of Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors and its affiliates do not provide legal or tax advice. Any estate plan should be reviewed by an attorney who specializes in estate planning and is licensed to practice law in your state.

Insurance products are available through non-bank insurance agency affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and underwritten by non-affiliated Insurance Companies. Not available in all states.

Investment and Insurance products: NOT FDIC-Insured NO Bank Guarantee MAY Lose Value

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a not a legal or tax advisor.