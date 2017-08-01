4233 Pablo Professional Court, Suite #201 Jacksonville, FL 32224 • 904.280.2028 • 800.965.5554

montoyaassociates.com

Our goal is straightforward:

Our Mission is to deliver unique strategies that enhance and protect the wealth and well-being of our clients, providing them with confidence in a secure financial future.

Our team is diverse & experienced:

The professionals at Montoya & Associates, recognize the value of fresh ideas and enriching our core skills. This blend gives us broad experience and enables our advisors to consult with each other quickly and efficiently to fully capitalize on opportunities. Montoya & Associates has often been recognized by its peers and professional associations attests to our standing as one of Northeast Florida’s premier financial organizations.

H. William Montoya, CLU

President & CEO

Bert received his bachelor’s in business In 1990, Will launched his own business, Montoya Financial Services, which primarily focused on working with owners/executives. Will is now President & CEO of Montoya & Associates which serves clients with investments, financial planning, insurance and employee benefits.

Licenses: Securities 3, 6, 63, 65, 7. Florida Health, Life and Annuity (215), General Lines (2-20) Property and Casualty Insurance

Trevor D. Harkness, CFP,® ChFC,® CRPC®

Principal

With over 18 years of experience in the industry, Trevor offers a professional, customized plan to help clients achieve their financial goals. As a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER PRACTITIONER,™ he remains current on industry, regulatory and tax law changes in order to educate and provide sound advice.

Licenses: Securities 63, 7. Florida Health, Life and Annuity (215)

Chriss Spires, CFEI

Principal

As an expert in identifying unrecognized opportunities, Chriss guides corporate clients in understanding how to gain the maximum benefits of retirement planning and asset accumulation not only for themselves but their employees as well. Chriss and his team work hard to enhance existing retirement plans along with helping clients visualize their financial futures.

Licenses: Securities 6, 63. Florida Health, Life and Annuity (215)

Jud Durel, CFP,® CIMA,® CPA,* PFS

Private Wealth Advisor

Experience, education and training uniquely position Jud to provide his clients with high level financial planning and wealth management solutions. Jud has over 30 years’ experience as a CPA, 13 years as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER PRACTIONER,™ and 11 years as a Certified Investment Management Analyst.

Licenses: Securities 66, 7. Florida Health, Life and Annuity (215) *Licensed but not practicing

Joe Malzacher

Defined Contribution Plan Consultant

Joe’s goal as an advisor is to build long lasting relationships with his clients, not only meeting but exceeding their expectations. Joe spends considerable time and energy learning about solutions that are reliably innovative so that he can use these proven strategies to help his clients.

Licenses: Securities 6, 7. Florida Health, Life and Annuity (215). General Lines (2-20) Property and Casualty Insurance

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), an affiliate of Kestra IS.

Montoya Financial Strategies is not affiliated with Kestra IS or Kestra AS. Kestra IS and Kestra AS do not provide legal or tax advice are not Certified Public Accounting firms.