Meinrod & Leeper Wealth Management of Raymond James

Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC

9822 Tapestry Park Circle, Suite 202, Jacksonville, FL 32246 • 904.642.3257

meinrodleeper.com

Describe your practice.

At the heart of each client relationship is a customized plan and an investment strategy that adapts to provide certainty in an uncertain world. We feel there are three components that differentiate our practice: an adaptive investment strategy that can potentially mitigate market risk, retirement plan distribution expertise and our proactive service model.

Describe your customer service model.

The Meinrod & Leeper philosophy is based on effective communication, understanding and trust. Customer service is an essential element in achieving each of these strategic objectives. We strive to build that rapport and trust by personalizing each client’s experience with our team of professionals. Our eleven member team provides what we like to refer to as a “Ritz Carlton Experience” through our structured service model that includes proactive client communication, frequent financial plan reviews as well as educational and social events. As we like to say to our clients, “there is no one without your last name who will care more about your financial success than us.”

What is your investment philosophy?

Our investment philosophy is based upon a foundation of systematic and disciplined rules-based investment processes, which puts less stock in standard financial models and more emphasis on a “weight of the evidence” approach. We employ a tactical allocation approach that takes a range of indicators into consideration in order to help define which way the investing winds are blowing. Investing without using these indicators is very much like tying the rudder of your ship with no real map and ignoring the winds and currents that affect your true course and ability to reach your destination as planned.

Do you offer financial planning?

Yes, financial planning is a lifetime process. We are always looking for changes in our clients lives that may require an adjustment of the overall financial plan or a specific component of it, such as retirement, employment issues, additions to the family or even the death of a family member. Our philosophy of regular communication enables us to identify and respond to changing needs of our clients.

Describe your risk management philosophy.

Effective risk management is of paramount importance to our firm. We have developed a philosophy that strives to help minimize risk for our clients. At the core of our investment process, relative strength

(a method of ranking asset classes relative to one another) serves as a compass in navigating the prevailing currents and crosswinds of the market. It embraces the concept of reacting to changing trends, for better or worse, in a disciplined way. This allows us to eliminate the human or “gut feel” decisions and gives us a game plan to manage risk in a portfolio in an unemotional way.

Adam Meinrod, CFP®

Adam, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, earned his bachelor’s degree from the U. S. Naval Academy in 1986, majoring in economics. Adam specializes in working with families and individuals to help pursue their retirement and investment goals. An Ohio native, Adam resides in Ponte Vedra with his wife, Annette, and their three sons. Adam currently volunteers with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) and was a long time mentor with the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation. With his free time he enjoys tennis, working out, and activities with his sons.

Chris Leeper, CFP®

Chris, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional, is a testament to Raymond James’ longstanding tradition of integrity, leadership and client commitment. For more than 23 years, Chris has focused his career on helping families and individuals pursue their desired lifestyle and investment goals. Chris graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he met his wife Aly. Chris, Aly and their three daughters call Jacksonville home. They support local foundations including YoungLife, UF Health TraumaOne and St. Vincent’s Community Outreach program. Chris enjoys wine, traveling and playing the guitar.

Steve Bushman

With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Steve has aimed to provide expertise in the area of asset protection and estate planning for individuals and local small businesses. Steve completed the Pension Funds and Money Management program at the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania in 1996. Active in the community, he previously served as the Vice-Chair of the University of North Florida College of Arts and Sciences and worked on the Development Committee for Jacksonville Country Day School. Steve enjoys traveling and spending time with his two daughters, Jessica and Lindsay.

Sean C. Suarez, WMS

Sean serves as a financial advisor to clients and the branch director for the team. He graduated from the University of Florida in 2001, with a bachelor’s degree in business, specializing in economics. Sean also completed the Securities Industry Institute (SII)

executive program at the Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania in 2016. Actively involved in the

worship ministry of FBC Middleburg, he also serves as Treasurer on the Board of Directors at Clay County

Soccer Club. Sean enjoys playing guitar and spending time with his wife, Kelly, and their three children.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP,® Certified Financial Planner™ and federally registered CFP (with flame logo), which it awards to individuals who successfully complete initial and ongoing certification requirements. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or a loss. There is no guarantee any particular investment strategy will be successful.

Chairman’s Council membership is based mainly on assets under management, education, credentials, and fiscal year production. Requalification is required annually.