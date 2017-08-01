3840 Belfort Rd., Suite 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 • 904.296.8138 • 800.624.2376

krierwealth.com

Describe your practice.

Krier Wealth Management is fiercely independent. We deliver wealth management with expertise, integrity and consistency. Our straight forward approach caters to individuals and businesses looking for customized solutions. Our staff is comprised of seasoned veterans from various areas of the financial services industry. User friendly technology is key to our client experience.

Who is your ideal client?

Our typical client is a successful person, family or business who understands the value of hard work. Entrepreneurs and executives fit our profile well.

Describe your customer service model.

Four Season service with FedEx efficiency. We place total priority on serving our clients. No one works here without a complete understanding of how important this is. We have a servant’s attitude toward filling client’s needs.

Do you offer financial planning?

Yes. We use interactive software to aggregate information in real time. Our planning process is a collaborative and on-going effort with open, on-line access. Our process does not include one-size-fits-all book reports with general information.

What is your investment philosophy?

We are risk managers with a proactive approach. We employ a consensus process for decision making that incorporates a number of independent thinkers as well as quantitative models. We recognize that each household is unique and each investment portfolio should cater to individual needs.

Describe your risk management philosophy.

Risk management is core to our business. It is imperative to remove ego and emotion from the decision making process. Traditional risk management models are useful, but must be used as part of a process only. In a world of ‘firsts,’ we must always be prepared for major shifts.

Describe your cost structure for your services and how it relates to value.

We feel that we provide significant value at a reasonable cost. Most of our revenue is generated from managing portfolios on a fee basis through Krier Wealth Management, LLC utilizing cost effective tools. We do not charge for initial and on-going consultations.

Joseph A. Krier, CFP,® ChFC, CLU

President

Joe is president of Krier Wealth Management, LLC, and a registered investment advisor. He has been a registered advisor since 1989 and is currently also a registered representative with Triad Advisors.

Joe received bachelor’s degrees in finance and economics from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. Joe is a Certified Financial Planner,™ a Chartered Financial Consultant and a Certified Life Underwriter. Joe has taught simple to complex investment management concepts across the country including the University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Joe is a regular guest on WJXT CH 4, discussing a wide range of topics effecting investments and financial planning.

Securities offered through Triad Advisors, member FINRA/SIPC.Advisory Services offered through Krier Wealth Management, LLC. Triad Advisors and Krier Wealth Management, LLC are not affiliated.