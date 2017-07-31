Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

// by chef Whitney Otawka, Greyfield Inn on Cumberland Island

From-Scratch Pie Crust Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon sugar

¾ teaspoon Kosher salt

1½ sticks butter, diced and very cold

4½ tablespoons water, very cold

Procedure:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Mix together to incorporate. Add in the butter and use your fingers to mix into flour mixture until it feels coarse and pebbly. Add in water and mix until all ingredients just beginning to become incorporated. Roll the dough into a ball shape and lightly flatten. Wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least two hours.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F. On a floured work surface roll out dough into a circle until it is uniformly around 1/8 inch thick. Line the pie pan with the dough and trim away the excess edge. Place into freezer for 15 minutes to chill well before blind baking. Line chilled dough with a circle of parchment paper that is 12 inches in diameter. Fill with whatever weights you have, such as beans or rice. Bake the piecrust for about 20 minutes. You want the edges of the pie to be a light golden brown when you remove it from oven. Allow to cool for a few minutes at room temperature, and then remove the parchment paper and weights. The pie shell is ready to filled and baked at this point. It can be made a day ahead, just wrap well and store in the refrigerator.

Pie Ingredients:

1 9-inch pie crust

2 heirloom tomatoes, medium size

¼ c. olive oil

1½ tsp. kosher salt

1½ c. sharp white cheddar, shredded

4 egg yolks

6 eggs

½ c. heavy cream

¼ tsp. dried harrisa

¼ c. parmesan, grated

1 tsp. parsley

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Slice tomatoes to around ¼-inch thick.

3. Lightly oil a sheet pan with olive oil. Lay tomato slices on pan in a single layer. Use

½ teaspoon of salt to season.

4. Roast for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

5. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

6. In a bowl whisk together egg yolks, eggs, heavy cream and one teaspoon salt. Whisk well, until slightly frothy.

7. To assemble pie, layer one cup of shredded cheddar into the pie shell.

8. Add in a single layer of roasted tomatoes, about half of the recipe’s supply.

9. Next, add remaining ½ cup of shredded cheddar. Top with remaining roasted tomatoes.

10. Sprinkle dried harissa over the top tomato layer.

11. Pour egg and cream mixture over the tomato and cheese filling. Top with parmesan and parsley.

12. Bake for 45-55 minutes. The pie filling should be set and the top, golden brown.

13. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Serve for breakfast, lunch or dinner.