Christmas in July

Original artworks created by local and national artists—including pop art icon Peter Max—were up for sale at the annual Christmas in July reception on July 14 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Deck the Chairs, an organization who raises funds for the Jacksonville Beach Red Cross Lifesaving Corps. The event featured hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and beer while guests browsed Gallery 725 in Atlantic Beach. The fundraising event and reception kicked off the miniature lifeguard chairs competition, with the winning artist’s work being recreated in a full-sized lifeguard chair for the Deck the Chairs event in December.

