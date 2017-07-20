On July 12, the women's network and lecture series organization She Is Fierce! launched its Jacksonville chapter at Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails. Guest speakers Melissa Ross of WJCT's First Coast Connect and Jacksonville Chief Public Affairs spokeswoman Marsha Oliver spoke shared stories about their pasts in order to inspire attendees about their futures. The evening featured craft cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and breakout sessions meant to connect guests with others who share the entrepreneurial spirit.

