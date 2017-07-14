Hotel Facelift

// by Emily Bailey

Nestled in the heart of historic Savannah, among live oaks dripping with Spanish moss, sits the DeSoto Hotel, an age-old hotel that relaunches at the end of the month. Formerly the Hilton Savannah DeSoto, the hotel is now part of the Sotherly Hotels collection. A renovation has taken place to restore the structure, which was demolished and rebuilt in 1968, to its original 1890 grandeur. With the renovation, the DeSoto has become part of the Historic Hotels of America. Crystal chandeliers from the initial building and locally sourced artwork give the accommodations a Southern charm unique to the city.

Speaking of Southern charm, among the hotel’s amenities and services will be a Sotherly Host. Described as “not your average concierge” by Pamela Knowles of the DeSoto’s public relations. She explains they will be able to provide everything from room service delivery of Savannah’s infamous Leopold’s Ice Cream to arranging private picnics in Forsyth Park’s fragrance garden. Rooms start at 129 per night. sotherlyhotels.com