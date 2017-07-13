Turtle Island

// by Ali Waychoff

With the summer winding down, kids may be trying to squeeze everything they want to do into the last few weeks before school starts back. If endless beach days or hitting snooze isn't active enough, there are other activities to finish out the season, such as visiting the Georgia Sea Turtle Center to spot Terrapins. Wedged between Jacksonville and Savannah, visitors can learn about the rehabilitation process of sea turtles and participate in turtle walks, night patrol and sunrise patrol to watch the nesting process and learn about the monitoring program. Adult tickets are $8. Children four-12 are $6. Children three and under are free. Jekyll Island. gstc.jekyllisland.com