Mega Pet Adoption Event

// by Devin Baker

First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP), an animal welfare organization located in Jacksonville, recently received an $80,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The grant money will support two large-scale Mega Adoption events held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds. The first event will be held July 14 -16 from 10 AM to 6 PM each day. The second event will be held October 6 - 8. The goal of the events are to encourage local residents to welcome cats and dogs into their homes and to help local shelters retain their no-kill status. This marks the second consecutive year in which FCNMHP will partner with the Petco Foundation.