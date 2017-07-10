Jekyll Island Shrimp & Grits Festival 2017

From September 15-17, the Jekyll Island Shrimp and Grits Festival, presented by Southern Living, combines the classic southern dish with family-friendly entertainment, artists market, live music, kids’ zone, food, a craft brew fest and wildlife demonstrations. Whether you're looking for the VIP experience or just an afternoon among the art vendors, the festival is sure to become a new favorite getaway.

VIP Lounge

While admission to the festival is free, attendees can upgrade their weekend getaway to relax in the VIP Lounge. This exclusive festival retreat features an ideal location at Indian Mound Cottage providing a prime view of the Main Stage on the main lawn.

Tickets start at $75.

As a VIP, guests receive:

Daily entrance onto the island

Exclusive, on-site Festival parking, just a short stroll to the VIP Lounge

Elegant private tent, with elevated floor and ample fans to stay dry and cool in case of weather

Unlimited beer & wine and non-alcoholic beverages, provided by Southern Eagle Distributing & Coca-Cola

Daily catered meals and snacks by the area’s finest events company, Straton Hall Events

Phone-charging station

Private, air-conditioned bathroom

VIP access to Mistletoe Cottage in the National Historic Landmark District

Chance to meet professional chefs from cooking competition

Goodie bag including Shrimp & Grits Festival poster

Daily raffle opportunity for additional Festival merchandise

VIP lanyard & wrist band

For VIP tickets and more details, click here.

CRAFT BREW FEST

Presented by Southern Eagle Distributing, this festival within the festival is a celebration of barley and hops. Offering a wide assortment of breweries, Craft Brew Fest is sure to please a variety of beer enthusiasts.

For more details and tickets, click here.

MUSIC and ARTISTS MARKET

With three stages throughout the Festival, guests are sure to find a tune for tapping their toes or cutting a rug all weekend long. Click to see the lineup.

Main Stage: The premier stage of the Festival, it’s literally in the center of all the action. The Main Stage will be packed with talent all weekend.

Riverfront Lawn Stage: Back by popular demand, the Riverfront Lawn Stage will be adjacent to the restaurants serving up shrimp & grits and will feature favorite bands from throughout the coast.

Skeet House Stage: A crowd favorite, this stage is situated in the heart of the Artists Market on Pier Road. Located on the front porch of the historic Skeet House, this stage is the perfect place to sit with friends and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Festival.

But the festival fun continues with the Artists Market. A carefully selected group of art and craft vendors will line the paths of the Historic District. Bringing hand-crafted goods, these artists have something for every interest – paintings, photography, pottery, glass, textiles, woodworking, jewelry, and more.

For more information on the Cooking Competition, the kids zone, food, lodgings, sponsors, parking and much more, head over to the Shrimp & Grits Festival website.

~ This post is sponsored by the Jekyll Island Authority ~