Under The Spring

// by Devin Baker

Beneath 15 feet of spring water in Weeki Wachee State Park, the Sirens of the Deep Mermaid Camp gives guests a taste of what being an underwater performer is really like. Adults 30 and up can become a mermaid for two days and learn basic underwater ballet from former Weeki Wachee mermaids, in addition to getting a behind the scenes look at the work it takes to put on an underwater show. The $450 weekend also includes daily lunch and admission tickets to the park. The camp is sold out for the 2017 season but aspiring mermaids should keep a look out for the 2018 season dates to be announced in January.