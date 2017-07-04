Top Menu

Say "Cheese!" Or Not

A number of producers around the country have come up with a variety of non-dairy vegan cheeses, made without milk or animal-based enzymes.

Locally, The Zen Butcher Co. makes cashew-based cheeses that are free of gluten and soy. "We use raw cashews and other vegetables to recreate traditional cheeses such as queso blanco and nacho cheese," says co-owner Samantha Sievens.

Zen Butcher also makes vegan sausages and sliced deli meats which are featured at the Riverside Arts Market, TacoLu, Local Goods Market and other local outlets.

