4th of July Celebrations

Still haven't made any 4th of July plans? We've got you covered with family-friendly celebrations happening in Jax.

DOWNTOWN

The Jacksonville Landing hosts the annual City of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Celebration complete with food, drinks, entertainment and concluding with the main event: a spectacular fireworks show over the St. Johns River starting at 9:45 pm.

The Riverside Arts Market (RAM) also hosts a fireworks viewing party under the Fuller Warren Bridge with craft beers, local food trucks, family games and live music. Guests can also enjoy another view of the fireworks at Friendship Fountain Park on the Southbank.

BEACHES

Enjoy a big beach party and second fireworks show right on the sand. Kick off the day with a bike ride down First Street on Neptune Beach as roads will be closed to vehicles for the unofficial bike parade. Fireworks from the Jacksonville Beach Pier area begin at 9 pm.

