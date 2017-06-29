Recipe: Citrus Marinated Grilled Mayport Prawns

// by chef Jay Mendoza, Azurea at One Ocean Resort and Spa

Citrus Marinade Ingredients:

1 orange, zested & juiced

1 lemon, zested & juiced

¼ c. extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. fresh chopped dill

1 tsp. fresh chopped thyme

1 tsp. fresh chopped rosemary

16 prawns

Citrus Marinade Procedure:

1. In a small bowl, add prawns. Combine with all ingredients and fresh herbs. Marinate for at least 4 hours before grilling.

Corn & Spring Peas Succotash Ingredients:

¼ c. olive oil

¼ c. red onion, small diced

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

¼ c. cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 c. corn kernels, separated from ear

½ c. spring peas

1 tsp. of fresh paprika

1 tsp. of chopped thyme

1 tsp. of chopped tarragon

1 c. vegetable stock

¼ stick of butter

salt and pepper to taste

Succotash Procedure:

1. In a large sauté pan, on low heat, add the olive oil. Add the red onions and sweat until translucent

2. Add corn kernels and spring peas and toss. Add garlic and stir thoroughly to prevent burning

3. Add herbs and cook for about one minute

4. Slowly add the vegetable stock, simmer and reduce by half

5. Add cherry tomatoes

6. Slowly add butter and toss continuously

7. Season with salt and pepper

Shrimp Procedure:

1. Turn on grill to high heat.

2. Add shrimp and season with salt and

pepper.

3. Cook shrimp 1-2 minutes on each side until they have a little char on the outside and are cooked inside. Be careful not to burn shrimp. Drizzle with a little bit of olive oil and fresh chopped herbs. Set aside for plating.

Plating:

Arrange the corn and spring pea succotash in the center of the plate. Add four shrimp down the middle. Garnish with pea sprouts, or edible flowers, and drizzle the plate with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Finish with sea salt and fresh cracked pepper