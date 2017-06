On June 9, the American Lung Association hosted their annual Turquoise and White Affair at Crosswater Hall in Nocatee. Guests were greeted with cocktails featuring locally-crafted Carve Vodka before enjoying fare from Forking Amazing restaurants, live and silent auctions and music by Cloud 9. The fundraiser supported American Lung Association's research, education initiatives and programs such as Camp Boggy Creek for children with asthma.