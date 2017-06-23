Top Doctors Reception

More than 50 doctors attended the annual Top Docs Reception Tuesday, June 20 at TopGolf. The reception is to recognize the top doctors in our June issue of Jacksonville Magazine. Attendees had the opportunity to test drive one of two cars from Ferrari of Central Florida. After a quick test drive, guests were treated to private golf bays to practice their swing along with several other interactive golfing games. Even the publisher of Jacksonville Magazine hit a few! TopGolf provided sodas, beer, wine, cocktails and an array of tasty bites like Asian pot stickers, craft beer queso and their popular injectable (chocolate, raspberry and Bavarian cream) cinnamon-sugar doughnut holes.