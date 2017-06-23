Space Invasion

Approximately 4,500 years ago, an 800-ton meteorite careened through Earth’s atmosphere at more than 150,000 miles per hour. What remained of it slammed into northern Argentina.

“The impact area measures two miles wide and is nearly 12 miles long,” says Museum of Science and History curator Paul Bourcier. In May, a 170-pound piece of the space rock made its way to the MOSH.

Guests to the Downtown museum are invited to touch its craggy surface of iron and other elements (no kryptonite here), believed to be over 4.5 billion years old. $10-$12. themosh.org