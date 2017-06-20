Return of the Spark

// by Ali Waychoff

One Spark returns in a scaled-down version after forming a new partnership with Bold Events. One Spark Board Chairman Peter Rummell says there are a few events and changes in store for the 2017 program relaunch, beginning with a concert hosted by Bold Events at Daily's Place amphitheater on October 5. "We've improved the creators space," Rummell says. "We've improved the entertainment options and we've improved funding for things like parking which are really important."

For this year's event, which will take place October 6-7, EverBank Field will be converted into an Innovation Stadium that will invite up to 150 artists and creators to compete within their "zones" for real market validation and cash prizes. "By separating the entertainment aspect from the innovation aspect," says Chris Carter, president of One Spark, "we create a zone where people can actually engage and communicate and help creators and give feedback to see if there's validation on an idea that can potentially move forward."

Spark Tank, which is the part of the festival that will provide creators with an understanding of how to present a product, will provide experience for future conversations with investors. Carter says those who competed last year didn't obtain valuable feedback to help them and they plan to change that this year. "We will be bringing our best in class sales and marketing," says Bold Events and Jacksonville Jaguars senior vice president of sales and services, Chad Johnson.

There is no cost to apply, however, selected creators will be required to pay $125 to participate. Tickets are $5 when purchased ahead of time, $10 on the day of. Children 10 and younger are free. Exhibition time for creators will be from 12 PM-8 PM. onespark.com