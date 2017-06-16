Top Menu

A Celebration of Good Deeds

A Celebration of Good Deeds

For 15 years Jacksonville Magazine’s August edition has included the Charitable Events Guide and Register as a feature article. This year, we are introducing “A Celebration of Good Deeds,” a supplemental mini-magazine honoring organizations and individuals who make Northeast Florida a better place to live and love, give and grow. And we need your help to do it!

We are seeking nominations for organizations and people in nearly a dozen categories, ranging from Eco Advocates and Healthy Living Heroes to Emerging Leaders and Lifetime Achievers. See below for a complete list of categories and an explanation of each.

Organization Recognitions

  1. Healthy Living Heroes • Awarded to an organization that helps us take care of ourselves—mentally or physically
  2. Exceptional Community Contributors • Awarded to an organization whose contribution  of services, supplies, or time makes possible significant change in Northeast Florida
  3. Eco Advocates • Awarded to an organization working in the fields of sustainability, conservation or natural resources protection
  4. Inspiring Creatives • Awarded to an organization working to nurture arts and culture in Northeast Florida
  5. Notable Newbies • Awarded to an organization incorporated after January 1, 2014
  6. Game Changing Events or Projects • Recognizes innovative collaborations that generate a measurable impact for one or more nonprofits

Individual Achievers

  1. Exemplary Volunteers • Awarded to a person whose volunteered time and service spur noteworthy change in the nonprofit community
  2. Emerging Leaders • Awarded to a staff or board member under the age of 30 with demonstrated ability to further the group’s mission
  3. Extraordinary Board Members • Awarded to a person whose services as a member of a nonprofit’s board enhances the organization’s operations and improves the community at large
  4. Energizing Executive Directors • Awarded to the chief executive of a nonprofit whose work transforms his or her organization and the larger Northeast Florida community
  5. Lifetime Achievers • Awarded to a person who demonstrates tireless commitment to the nonprofit community over a lifetime of service

To nominate an organization or individual, please click the link and complete an online nomination form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CT27DDW.

Questions? Contact Jacksonville Magazine’s special events coordinator at (904) 389-3622 or mandy@jacksonvillemag.com

