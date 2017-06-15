June cocktail of the month: Maid Bloody Wrong

by Jake Teeters of MOJO Old City BBQ // photo by Agnes Lopez

Print Maid Bloody Wrong Ingredients .5 oz. Pot Distilled Rum

1 oz. New World Gin

.5 oz. Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb—liqueur d’orange

1.5 oz. blood orange juice

.5 oz. lime juice

.5 oz. cilantro syrup

Instructions Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice and three cucumber wheels, shake vigorously, strain into a snifter glass over crushed ice. Top with mineral water and garnish with a sprig of cilantro. 3.1 http://www.jacksonvillemag.com/2017/06/15/june-cocktail-month-maid-bloody-wrong/

• • •

Sponsored by: