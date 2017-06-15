Top Menu

June cocktail of the month: Maid Bloody Wrong

Food and Wine

by Jake Teeters of MOJO Old City BBQ // photo by Agnes Lopez

Print
Maid Bloody Wrong

Ingredients

  • .5 oz. Pot Distilled Rum
  • 1 oz. New World Gin
  • .5 oz. Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb—liqueur d’orange
  • 1.5 oz. blood orange juice
  • .5 oz. lime juice
  • .5 oz. cilantro syrup

Instructions

  1. Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice and three cucumber wheels, shake vigorously, strain into a snifter glass over crushed ice. Top with mineral water and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.
• • •

