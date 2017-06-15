June cocktail of the month: Maid Bloody Wrong

by Jake Teeters of MOJO Old City BBQ // photo by Agnes Lopez
Maid Bloody Wrong
Ingredients
- .5 oz. Pot Distilled Rum
- 1 oz. New World Gin
- .5 oz. Rhum Clement Creole Shrubb—liqueur d’orange
- 1.5 oz. blood orange juice
- .5 oz. lime juice
- .5 oz. cilantro syrup
Instructions
- Put all ingredients together in shaker with ice and three cucumber wheels, shake vigorously, strain into a snifter glass over crushed ice. Top with mineral water and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.
