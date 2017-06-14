For Pet's Sake

// by Devin Baker

On June 17, Native Sun Natural Foods Market will host its Fifth Annual Charity Dog Wash to benefit First Coast No More Homeless Pets. All Jacksonville dog owners are invited to bring their dogs out for a bath with all proceeds going to First Coast No More Homeless Pets (FCNMHP).

Native Sun employees and volunteers will be soaping up dogs large and small from noon – 2 PM at all three Native Sun locations (10000 San Jose Boulevard, 1030 Baymeadows Road and 1585 Third Street North in Jacksonville Beach) using all natural shampoo courtesy of Ark Naturals. Native Sun recommends donating $10 per dog washed. Local pet vendors, including Pawfection, will also be offering samples at the event and Native Sun will give away free gifts to each freshly washed pooch.

First Coast No More Homeless Pets is a local registered nonprofit that seeks to reduce euthanasia rates in Northeast Florida. Funds raised through this event will help to support the low-cost and free spay/neuter programs, affordable pet health care, vaccinations, testing, microchipping, flea and heartworm prevention, dental cleanings, and other treatments in its veterinary clinic.

All three Native Sun locations also serve as a drop-off location for the FCNMHP Jacksonville Pet Food Bank, giving qualified low-income families pet food.

