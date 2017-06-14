An Evening in Wine Country

On June 9th, the 6th Annual Evening in Wine Country fundraiser took place at the Adam Herbert University Center at UNF. East and West coast wines were featured, providing guests a chance to sample the flavors of Florida, California, Washington, Oregon and New York. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, cheeses and fruits were made available throughout the night and a mix of jazz, R&B and a few crowd pleasers kept everyone's feet moving over the dance floor. All proceeds from the evening benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Northeast Florida who serves more than 1,800 youths in St. Johns and Duval counties every day.