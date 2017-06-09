Where to Find The Latest Issue

Looking for the latest issue of Jacksonville Magazine? You could subscribe, but if you don't want to wait, Jax Mag is located on 115 newsstands around town:
Jacksonville International Airport, 2400 Yankee Clipper Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Harris Teeter, Shops at Amelia Market, 4800 First Coast Hwy, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Publix, 37 area locations
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, 4750 Amelia Island Pkwy, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
The Gourmet Shop, Ponte Vedra Inn and Club, 200 Ponte Vedra Blvd, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
Wal-Mart, 8808 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216; 10251 Shops Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Winn Dixie, 45 locations
Books-a-Million, 3 area locations
Barnes and Noble, 3 area locations
Native Sun, 11030 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Whole Foods, 10601 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Fresh Market, 3 area locations
Lucky's Market, 580 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Earth Fare, 11901 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Chamblin's Bookmine, 4551 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Book Mark, 220 1st St, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Vintage Arts Inc., 10041 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Flash Foods, multiple locations in Amelia, Fernandina and S. Georgia
Baptist Medical Center, 800 Prudential Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216
UF Health, 655 W 8th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209