Mitchell Terk, MD • Jamie Cesaretti, MD

Dr. Mitchell Terk graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University with an undergraduate degree in Psychology. He then graduated from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City. He completed his residency training in Radiation Oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital. Dr. Terk moved to Jacksonville in 1997 and has since developed one of the nation’s premier cancer programs.

Dr. Jamie Cesaretti graduated from Columbia University with a degree in American History. He attained his medical degree at the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and then completed his radiation oncology training at the Mount Sinai Hospital. He remained at Mount Sinai as faculty for four years and as residency training director. During that time, he also completed a Master’s degree in Clinical Research at New York University.

Drs. Cesaretti and Terk are considered amongst the most experienced prostate cancer specialists in the world, and the most experienced in lung and breast cancer treatment in the region. In 2016 and 2017, both were named in the New York Times as the Top Cancer Specialists in the nation and the Top Prostate Cancer Specialists in the nation. Dr. Cesaretti has received numerous study grants, from the Department of Defense, American Cancer Society, and National Cancer Institute. Dr. Terk is active in the local arts community, and serves on the board of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

In 2013 Terk Oncology opened their brand new, state-of-the-art cancer center in the Southside area of Jacksonville. Terk Oncology has national award-winning doctors who specialize in the newest and most effective cancer treatments. They offer the latest cutting-edge technology, and the most experienced and compassionate team. Their published long-term cure rates are unmatched by even the largest hospitals in the country.

Terk Oncology’s mission is to provide the best cancer care available anywhere in the world, in a warm and caring environment. Unlike some hospitals that pay licensing fees to market their cancer program’s reputation (only to staff them with inexperienced or inadequately trained doctors) they simply have the most experienced and highly regarded cancer specialists in the nation, who provide personalized care to each patient. Their team will spend the time it takes to care for both your physical and emotional needs, and work with all of your doctors to determine your course of care quickly and seamlessly.

Terk Oncology’s board certified physicians have over 20 years experience beating cancer. With cutting-edge technology, in their trained and skilled hands, you’ll be treated using the best, by the best. Their dedicated staff's number one priority is extraordinary patient care and compassion, which are the defining principles of the Terk Oncology experience!

Board Certification:

Mitchell Terk, MD: Radiation Oncology • Jamie Cesaretti, MD: Radiation Oncology

Awards & Honors:

Mitchell Terk, MD:

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Prostate Cancer Specialist (2016-2017)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Cancer Specialist (2016)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Doctor’s Award (2014-2015)

Jacksonville Magazine’s Top Doctor’s Award (2014-2015)

Vitals’ Compassionate Doctor Award (2014)

Vitals’ On Time Award (2014)

Top 10 Doctors Award (2014)

Jamie Cesaretti, MD:

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Prostate Cancer Specialist (2016-2017)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Cancer Specialist (2016)

NY Times: Castle Connolly Top Doctor’s Award (2015)

Vitals’ Compassionate Doctor Award (2014)

Vitals’ On Time Award (2014)

Orlando Style Magazine’s Elite Doctor’s Award (2014)

Best Doctors® Award (2010-2014)

Patients’ Choice Award (2008-2014)

Compassionate Doctor Award (2010-2011)

7017 AC Skinner Parkway, Jacksonville, FL 32256 • 904.520.6800

terkoncology.com