(left to right) Back Row: Robert Hurford, MD • Max Lincoln, MD • Paul Shirley, MD • Farid Hakim, MD • Stephan Esser, MD • Rahul Deshmukh, MD • Chris Swanson, MD • Brett Puckett, MD • Aaron Bates, MD • Chris Goll, MD • Gavan Duffy, MD

Front Row: Jorge Acevedo, MD • John Redmond, MD • Kevin Murphy, MD

Established in 2001 in historic Riverside, Southeast Orthopedic Specialists has grown to 47 healthcare providers, including 14 board certified orthopedic physicians and one certified Chiropractor. We have six state-of the-art Jacksonville locations, all of which have on-site Physical Therapy departments.

Our offices are conveniently located near exceptional hospitals with which we are affiliated, including St. Vincent’s Medical Center Southside, St. Vincent’s Medical Center Riverside and St. Vincent’s Medical Center Clay County. Outpatient procedures are performed on-site at Center One Surgery Center, located near the Southside office. As the practice grows and evolves to serve the needs of Northeast Florida and South Georgia, we will continue to ensure our patients enjoy the very best orthopedic facilities and expert care.

Highly Specialized Surgeons

We know that patients seek specialist physicians with extensive knowledge, training and experience in treating their specific conditions. All of the surgeons at Southeast Orthopedic Specialists have completed advanced fellowships in their respective sub-specialties. At Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, you are cared for by a team of world-class orthopedic surgeons.

Leaders In Sports Medicine

Southeast Orthopedic Specialists provides complete care for pro athletes and weekend warriors alike suffering from over-exertion or trauma-induced sports injuries. Many sports-related conditions can be treated conservatively. However, patients whose injuries do require surgery will be pleased to know that most sports medicine surgeries are completed arthroscopically, significantly reducing recovery time. Our Sports Medicine Team physicians—Dr. Kevin Murphy, Dr. Paul Shirley, Dr. Rahul Deshmukh, Dr. Aaron Bates, Dr. Chris Swanson and Dr. Stephan Esser—are nationally renowned for their sports medicine expertise.

Joint Replacement

Whether severe or moderate arthritis is affecting your hip, knee, shoulder or hand, joint replacement surgery can help alleviate pain and restore functional use of the joint. Total joint replacement surgery can give you joints that literally feel like new. Our highly skilled Joint Replacement surgeons—Dr. Gavan Duffy, Dr. Max Lincoln, Dr. John Redmond and Dr. Rahul Deshmukh—are armed with cutting-edge medical materials that enable many patients to experience joints that remain pain-free for decades.

The Hand

Our hands are our physical connection to our world. Arthritis-related thumb pain, finger pain and wrist pain can make simple actions like opening jars, turning keys and grasping objects feel like agony. These conditions often can be treated without surgery. When surgery does become necessary, our expert Hand Surgery Specialists—Dr. Chris Goll and Dr. Brett Puckett—practice the latest techniques in hand care.

Foot and Ankle

Inside our feet is an intricate network of bones, ligaments, nerves, muscles and tendons, all of which must flex and function in precise harmony. When injury or disease occurs, expert care is needed to restore feet to their fullest potential. Dr. Jorge Acevedo is our Foot and Ankle specialist.

Spine

Robert K. Hurford Jr., MD, PhD, offers complete spine care, from minimally invasive to complex spinal reconstructive surgery. While he is committed to conservative treatment, if surgery is necessary, you can trust Dr. Hurford will utilize the most advanced spine surgery techniques available. Dr. Stephan Esser, working closely with Dr. Hurford, is a physiatrist and acupuncturist specializing in the non-surgical treatment of and rehabilitation for the full spectrum of spine conditions.

On-Site Rehabilitation

We are proud to have six on-site physical therapy departments to provide our patients with quality care and convenience. Southeast therapists are all trained in orthopedic manual physical therapy and provide our patients with the latest in evidence-based interventions.Large treatment areas, state-of-the-art equipment, and our hands-on approach make our clinic a comfortable environment for your orthopedic rehabilitative needs. We also offer occupational therapy by our certified hand therapist. Our therapists work very closely with all the surgeons and maintain the necessary communication to enhance patient outcomes.

Chiropractic Medicine

We are now offering chiropractic medicine, with Dr. Shaun van Rensburg, as another conservative treatment option for our patients. Expert Chiropractic Medicine encompasses manual manipulations of the Spine and extremities to restore proper mobility of the joint. Additionally, manual manipulations focus on proper biomechanics to avoid compensation throughout the body that could lead to pain and injury. Evaluating and correcting any muscular compensations by utilizing soft tissue techniques can reduce adhesions within the muscle and restore its full potential.

Trauma

Every bone in the human body is susceptible to a fracture. Though our bones are resilient, some pressure is strong enough to cause a crack in the bone. When the bone breaks without damaging the tissue or skin around it, the injury results in a simple, or closed, fracture. While simple fractures require only casting or splinting, more severe, complex fractures require surgical intervention. At Southeast Orthopedic Specialists, Dr. Farid A. Hakim specializes in caring for all types of fractures and traumatic injuries. Based on a careful evaluation, Dr. Hakim will develop a personalized treatment plan best suited for your injury.

SOUTHSIDE CLINIC: 10475 Centurion Pkwy., Suite 220, Jacksonville, FL 32256

BEACHES CLINIC: 232 Ponte Vedra Park Dr., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082

RIVERSIDE CLINIC: 2627 Riverside Ave., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204

ORANGE PARK CLINIC: 2300 Park Ave., Suite 203, Orange Park, FL 32073

MIDDLEBURG CLINIC: 1658 St. Vincent’s Way, Suite 100, Middleburg, FL 32068

NORTHSIDE CLINIC: 15255 Max Leggett Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32218

