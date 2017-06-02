Schneider Eye & Wellness Center

Tim Schneider, MD

Dr. Schneider attended the Mayo Medical School at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He completed his Ophthalmology residency at the world-renowned Wilmer Eye Institute of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. Dr. Schneider commenced his fellowship training with Minnesota Eye Consultants, and Dr. Richard Lindstrom, a pioneer in ophthalmology. Dr. Schneider is fellowship trained in glaucoma, refractive surgery and cataract surgery. Upon completion of his training, Dr. Schneider was on staff at the Jacksonville Mayo Clinic, until Dr. Lindstrom invited him back to Minnesota. Missing Florida and tiring of Minnesota winters, Dr. Schneider happily returned to private practice in Jacksonville.

Dr. Schneider specializes in comprehensive ophthalmology, glaucoma, refractive surgery and lifestyle-cataract surgery. Dr. Schneider offers his patients extensive refractive surgery experience which allows him to offer his patients the most advanced cataract surgery, called Refractive Cataract Surgery. He is also one of the first to integrate the use of the femtosecond laser into his cataract surgical technique called Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery (LACS).

When it comes to Laser Vision Correction (LASIK), he was involved in the original FDA trials for LASIK in the early 1990s and was the ninth surgeon in the U.S. to perform LASIK. He has performed over 15,000 LASIK procedures over the past 22 years. He now enjoys seeing his happy patients bring their children back to have their vision corrected.

Another one of Dr. Schneider’s passions is helping his patients formulate a wellness approach to eye care. Many of today’s diseases are a result of our environment and our behavior. Dr. Schneider continues to share with his patients the latest research regarding which supplements help macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease and helping you feel your best and see your best. Integrative eye care blends wellness principles for the eyes with the benefit of maximizing the wellness of your whole body.

Competence, advanced technology and skill are of paramount importance when choosing your eye surgeon, but Dr. Schneider strives to deliver his care in a way that feels personal. He has one state-of-the-art location, just over the Intracoastal Waterway on Beach Boulevard, and pays attention to keeping your wait-time to a minimum. Have questions? He will take all the time you need to have all your questions answered. Vision is priceless. Care for your eyes can’t be rushed and shouldn’t be. But Dr. Schneider can’t do it all alone, he has a staff of ophthalmic care-providers that are second to none in competence and compassion.

To learn more about Dr. Schneider, his office location and hours, please visit SchneiderEye.com.

1909 Beach Blvd., Suite 101, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • 904.247.5575

SchneiderEye.com