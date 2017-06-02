Robert Burk, MD • Brett Snyder, MD • Hollie Hickman, DO • C. Cayce Rumsey, MD • Paul Scioscia, MD • Erez Sternberg, MD

Ponte Vedra Plastic Surgery is the premier cosmetic surgery center in Northeast Florida. Our board certified plastic surgeons specialize in surgical procedures of the face and body. Our goal is to provide patients with the highest-quality care in a respectful and discreet manner. We provide the most advanced plastic surgery procedures and services available today. Our main location and surgery center, a 12,000-square-foot facility located in Ponte Vedra Beach, is designed specifically for the comfort, safety and privacy of our patients.

All cosmetic surgery procedures are performed in this state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center. Our surgery suite offers a comfortable caregiver waiting room, two operating rooms, recovery rooms, two overnight rooms, and is staffed with MD anesthesiologists and registered nurses. This facility maintains the highest standards for an outpatient surgery center, being both licensed by the State of Florida (AHCA) and also nationally accredited (AAAHC). Our Ambulatory Surgery Center undergoes ongoing safety inspections in order to maintain these important accreditations and to insure the highest level of patient safety at all times.

Each of our six surgeons are Board Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and are also members of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the Southeastern Society of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeons, the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons and the Greater Jacksonville Society of Plastic Surgeons. Involvement in these societies enable us to stay on the cutting-edge of technology for both surgical and non-surgical procedures.

