Patrick L. Basile, MD Plastic Surgery & Wellness is a comprehensive plastic surgery practice offering the latest in surgical, minimally and noninvasive plastic surgery of the face, breast, body and skin. Dr. Basile is a Board Certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon who provides treatment for the whole family, both children and adults. He offers the most advanced surgical and non-surgical techniques available today coupled with personalized patient-centered care. The practice also offers nutritional counseling and wellness training to maximize total body health.

Dr. Basile has extensive training from the University of Rochester where he completed his General Surgery Residency, Research Fellowship and Plastic Surgery Residency. He served in the U.S. Navy and was the Assistant Chief of Plastic Surgery & Director of Microsurgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, MD, the largest military medical facility in the world, which cares for the majority of combat wounded from the Iraq/Afghanistan conflicts.

Dr. Basile is accepting new patient appointments in two convenient locations: Jacksonville Beach and Fleming Island.

Board Certification: American Board of Plastic Surgery

BEACHES: 572 Jacksonville Dr., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 • 904.222.6262

FLEMING ISLAND: 1675 Eagle Harbor Pkwy., Suite A, Fleming Island, FL 32003 • 904.222.6262

patrickbasilemd.com • info@patrickbasilemd.com