Jeremy Mirabile, MD, ABAM, FASAM, FAAFP

Recovery Keys

Jeremy Mirabile, MD is the Medical Director of Recovery Keys addiction treatment and recovery program. Board-certified in addiction medicine and family medicine, Dr. Mirabile received his medical degree and completed his residency from the University of Florida.

In 2009, Dr. Mirabile became one of the first physicians in the United States to be certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM). He is also a Fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) and the American Academy of Family Physicians (FAAFP).

Dr. Mirabile leads a multidisciplinary team of addiction medicine specialists at Recovery Keys, providing treatment and recovery programs such as detox, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and aftercare for anyone struggling with addiction, including medical professionals, lawyers, attorneys, pilots and other business executives.

Dr. Mirabile believes in a holistic approach to treatment that considers the impact of addiction on the whole person, as well as their family and loved ones. He views addiction as a disease, not a personal failing, and takes a treatment approach that heals the mind, body and spirit.

JACKSONVILLE: 13241 Bartram Park Blvd., Suite 701, Jacksonville, FL 32258

ST. AUGUSTINE: 1301 Plantation Island Dr. S, Suite 201B, St. Augustine, FL 32080

904.800.4669 • info@recoverykeys.org • www.recoverykeys.org