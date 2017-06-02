Jacksonville Hearing & Balance Institute/The Hearing Center

J. Douglas Green Jr., MD, FACS

Hearing loss is a major public health issue and the third most common physical condition after arthritis and heart disease. About 20% of U.S. adults report some degree of hearing loss. Dr. Green and staff (2 PAs, 5 Audiologists) offer this region’s largest medical-based, comprehensive hearing center. Services include: Thorough hearing and balance evaluations (audiometrics); diagnostic testing (vertigo, dizziness, imbalance); Treatment (surgical, non-surgical); and rehabilitation to improve balance, hearing and the quality of life. JHBI’s Hearing Center offers a patient walk-in clinic, diagnostic testing and treatment for hearing loss; hearing aids, including implantable (cochlear, osseointegrated, and assisted listening devices).

Dr. Green specializes in the surgical treatment of complex inner ear problems. He completed a residency in otorhinolaryngology, receives a Masters in biomedical science (Mayo School of graduate Medical Education), and was selected for a fellowship in surgery of the ear and related structures at the prestigious House Ear Institute (LA). He participates in clinical trials, has authored eight clinical book chapters, and has been published in 35 medical journals. His passion remains his family’s mission-oriented, non-profit Hearing Help for Africa, which provides the gift of hearing to children and adults in Nigeria.

Board Certification: Otolaryngology (specializing in Otology & Neurotology)

