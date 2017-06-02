Jacksonville Dermatology Associates, PL

Tricia Andrews-Jenkins, MD • Rebekah Wilson, MD

At Jacksonville Dermatology Associates the focus is on your general medical dermatology needs, such as full skin examinations, screening for skin cancer, and preventative care. Patients of all ages with conditions involving skin, hair, and nails are welcome. After spending eight years training at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Tricia Andrews opened her doors at the current location in 2007. The office merges modern, state-of-the-art dermatologic services with a warm, comfortable environment for the highest-quality patient care.

Dr. Rebekah Wilson joined the practice in 2014. She received her medical degree from Wake Forest School of Medicine and dermatology training from East Carolina University-Brody School of Medicine. Florence Donker, RN with more than 25 years of dermatology nursing experience adds invaluable experience to the clinical team and patient care.

Dr. Andrews and Dr. Wilson are board certified by the American Board of Dermatology. They enjoy the diversity of the practice and feel privileged to care for many multigenerational families. They would like to invite you to join their family of patients.

Board Certification: American Board of Dermatology

Affiliations: American Academy of Dermatology; Duval County Medical Society; Jacksonville Dermatology Society; Florida Society of Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery

8075 Gate Pkwy., W., Suite 201, Jacksonville, FL 32216 • 904.279.8202

JaxDermatology.com