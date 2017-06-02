Kendall Adkisson, MD • Florence O’Connell, MD

At Intracoastal Dermatology, our mission is to create a friendly and comfortable atmosphere for both children and adults while providing quality dermatological care. Dr. Kendall Adkisson and Dr. Florence O’Connell advocate a patient-centered approach, spending time with patients and striving to meet their individual needs. Patients age 3 years and up are welcome at Intracoastal Dermatology where we take pride in taking care of the entire family.

Dr. Adkisson, a board-certified dermatologist, was born and raised in Texas. She graduated summa cum laude from Texas A&M University. Dr. Adkisson received her medical training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, Texas, where she was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Following an internship at Methodist Hospital in Houston, she completed her dermatology training at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple, Texas. She is a fellow of the American Board of Dermatology.

Dr. O’Connell is a board-certified dermatologist who was raised in Jacksonville. She attended Jacksonville University where she graduated summa cum laude. She received her medical degree from University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida, where she also went on to complete her internship in internal medicine as well as her residency in dermatology. Dr. O’Connell is a fellow of the American Board of Dermatology.

Intracoastal Dermatology is conveniently located near the corner of JTB and Hodges Blvd. for all of your skin care needs. A wide range of dermatological and cosmetic services are offered including skin exams, skin cancer screenings, treatment of a variety of skin conditions, Botox, chemical peels, facials, microdermabrasion, microneedling and laser hair removal.

Board Certification: American Board of Dermatology; American Academy of Dermatology

4776 Hodges Blvd., Suite 105, Jacksonville, FL 32224 • 904.404.8555

IntracoastalDermatology.com