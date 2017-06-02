Blanca Martinez-Hoppe, DMD, PA

Dr. Blanca Martinez-Hoppe is a family and cosmetic dentist who provides exceptional care for patients of all ages. After graduating dental school with honors in 1997, she went on to complete a general practice residency program at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach. Dr. Hoppe then relocated to Tampa, where she joined a group practice and lived there for nine years until she decided to open Hodges Family & Cosmetic Dentistry and moved to Jacksonville to be closer to her family. At Hodges Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Dr. Martinez-Hoppe and her team of friendly professionals provide state-of-the-art services in a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere. She believes in conservative cosmetic treatments for the restoration of a beautiful and long-lasting smile. You can expect compassionate and professional service. She believes in preventive care and maintenance for the overall health of the individual. When you visit with Dr. Martinez-Hoppe, you feel right at home. She always addresses your main concerns and listens attentively to your requests. Hodges Family & Cosmetic Dentistry is a dental practice devoted to restoring and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile.

Education: D.M.D. Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine

4776 Hodges Blvd., Suite 103, Jacksonville, FL 32224 • 904.992.0922

HodgesCosmeticDental.com