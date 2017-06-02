Majdi Ashchi, DO, FACC, FSCAI, FABVM, FSVM, Medical Director

Ahsan “Sonny” Achtchi, DO, Interventional Cardiologist

Anton Lishmanov, MD, PhD (not pictured) Interventional & Endovascular Structural Heart Disease

Carrie Santos, MSN, AGPCNP-BC • Chea Lim, MSN, ARNP • Megan Andersen, MSN, FNP-C

Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center is at the forefront of cardiovascular care in Northeast Florida. Medical Director Majdi Ashchi, DO, along with Drs. Sonny Achtchi, DO and Anton Lishmanov, MD, PhD, are dedicated to providing high quality, comprehensive diagnostic and treatment services for patients experiencing diseases of the heart and vascular system (both arteries and veins).

Whether you have experienced a single episode or have a lifelong medical issue, clots in the heart or Peripheral Artery Disease, they work in unison with your primary care physician to achieve and maintain the highest possible degree of quality of life delivered in a compassionate, cost-effective manner.

New to the Center in January 2017 is an office-based cardiac and vascular catheterization lab adjoining the University Boulevard location. Patients now have the flexibility, convenience and control to schedule a variety of cost-effective procedures. Such procedures include heart catheterizations, simple angiograms and intervention to the most complex peripheral vascular procedures in the legs in addition to the heart.

Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center serves patients from Duval, Clay, Putnam and St. Johns Counties at its eight locations conveniently located throughout NE Florida. To make an appointment with their specialists, call (904) 222-6656. Saturday appointments are available.

• Cardiology

• Interventional Cardiology

• Vascular Medicine (Arteries & Veins)

• Endovascular Intervention

• Electrophysiology

• Structural Heart Services

• Accredited Vascular Lab

• Accredited Nuclear Stress Test Lab

• Accredited Echocardiography Lab

• Cardiac and Vascular Cath Lab

