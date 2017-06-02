Oliver Perez, MD, FAAD, FACMS

Mohs Surgery

Cutaneous Oncology

Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Dermatology

Dr. Oliver Perez is founder and owner of Advantage Dermatology, PA in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Perez graduated with honors from the University of Miami and The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center where he served as Chief Resident. Dr. Perez completed his surgical internship at Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, and his surgical fellowship under David Brodland, MD and John Zitelli, MD in Pittsburgh, PA. He is a Board Certified dermatologist by the American Academy of Dermatology and served as a Resident Representative to the Board of Directors at the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Dr. Perez is a currently a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American College of Mohs Surgeons, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Medical Association, Florida

Medical Association and the Duval County Medical Society. Dr. Perez has authored more than 25 articles and book chapters on immunology, dermatology, skin cancer, and therapy.

Board Certifcation: American Academy of Dermatology

SAN MARCO: 1514 Nira St., Jacksonville, FL 32207

BEACHES: 700 3rd St., Suite 101, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

904.387.4991 • advantagederm.com