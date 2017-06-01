// by Ali Waychoff

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach's Charlotte Harbor, a sport fishing destination south of Tampa, is offering up more this summer than just fun in the sun for adults. On Saturday, June 10, Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament offers children ages 15 and under a chance to cast a line.

One hundred percent of the entry fees will be donated to charities, and more than $10,000 in prizes will be awarded. While reeling in big fish is quite the catch, families can also reel in complimentary food and drinks, attend exhibits and enjoy an interactive art show. $1,000 per boat.