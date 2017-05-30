Avatar Arrives

The first film may have come out in 2009 and the second, originally projected for 2014, still seems to be sitting in limbo but other plans for Avatar have long since been set in motion. On May 27 Walt Disney World opened to the public their latest addition: Pandora - The World of Avatar.

The area in Animal Kingdom is a total immersive experience, one that doesn’t drop you into the plot of the movie—or any of the future movies—but into the world in which the movies take place. Guests of the planet Pandora walk between floating mountains and disappearing waterfalls. They can take a virtual ‘Flight of Passage’ on a banshee or go on a boat ride through the bioluminescent forest on ‘Na’vi River Journey.’ Stay after the sun sets and the dark ride isn’t the only place you’ll see the glowing plants and animals of Pandora for the whole area shows off it’s bioluminescent features.