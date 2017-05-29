Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho

by chef Alex Yim, Matthew's Restaurant // photo by Agnes Lopez
Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho
Ingredients
- 4 Roma tomatoes
- 8 strawberries
- 1 stalk of rhubarb
- ¼ medium cucumber
- ½ clove of garlic
- 1 T. sugar
- ¹⁄3 c. water
- 1 T. honey
- juice of ½ lime
- 1 T. red wine vinegar
- 20 leaves of cilantro
- ½ c. extra virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 2-3 ice cubes
Instructions
- Wash tomatoes, strawberries, cucumber and rhubarb.
- Pat strawberries dry and cut off tops. Cut into quarters. Cut top off tomatoes and cut into quarters. Slice cucumber. Chop rhubarb into small cubes, set aside.
- In a small saucepan, make a simple syrup by boiling water and sugar. When simple syrup is at a small boil, add rhubarb and let it cook for two minutes or until softened. Pour in a container and chill in ice bath.
- Add garlic, tomatoes, strawberries, cucumber and sherry vinegar to blender and blend until pureéd. When the rhubarb mixture has cooled, add to blender.
- Add honey and lime juice. While blender is running, add olive oil.
- Add cilantro, salt and pepper.
- To get gazpacho cold, add in ice cubes and blend again.
