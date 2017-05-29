Top Menu

Main Menu

Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho

Recipe: Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho

Recipes

by chef Alex Yim, Matthew's Restaurant // photo by Agnes Lopez

Print
Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho

Yield: 2 servings

Strawberry Rhubarb Gazpacho

Ingredients

  • 4 Roma tomatoes
  • 8 strawberries
  • 1 stalk of rhubarb
  • ¼ medium cucumber
  • ½ clove of garlic
  • 1 T. sugar
  • ¹⁄3 c. water
  • 1 T. honey
  • juice of ½ lime
  • 1 T. red wine vinegar
  • 20 leaves of cilantro
  • ½ c. extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 2-3 ice cubes

Instructions

  1. Wash tomatoes, strawberries, cucumber and rhubarb.
  2. Pat strawberries dry and cut off tops. Cut into quarters. Cut top off tomatoes and cut into quarters. Slice cucumber. Chop rhubarb into small cubes, set aside.
  3. In a small saucepan, make a simple syrup by boiling water and sugar. When simple syrup is at a small boil, add rhubarb and let it cook for two minutes or until softened. Pour in a container and chill in ice bath.
  4. Add garlic, tomatoes, strawberries, cucumber and sherry vinegar to blender and blend until pureéd. When the rhubarb mixture has cooled, add to blender.
  5. Add honey and lime juice. While blender is running, add olive oil.
  6. Add cilantro, salt and pepper.
  7. To get gazpacho cold, add in ice cubes and blend again.
http://www.jacksonvillemag.com/2017/05/29/recipe-strawberry-rhubarb-gazpacho/
sleeping teenager
Previous Story

School Daze

AL1_3067r
Next Story

Baroque Modern Opulence in Jax

Related articles

© Copyright 2016 Jacksonville Magazine. All rights reserved.