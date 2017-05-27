On a beautiful and breezy day on the river, 150 guests attended Great Chefs of St. Augustine III, May 25 at The River House. Eight chefs from the Oldest City's top restaurants such as Caps On the Water, The Purple Olive, The Floridian and Collage went head-to-head in this culinary competition.

Greeted by the Jax Mag sign board and step-and-repeat, guests continued into the library lounge for a silent auction featuring more than 20 items and onto the back patio for the cocktail challenge. Conch House and the Ice Plant competed to win best drink using spirits provided by Signature Event Series sponsor St. Augustine Distillery.

After the cocktail hour, guests entered the dining room where emcee and former St. Augustine mayor Joe Boles started the dinner festivities. The four-course dinging experience featured dishes such as datil Old Bay shrimp salad, lemon blueberry hazelnut entremet, braised veal cheeks and St. Augustine bourbon glazed pork belly. In the end, Team Mainland took home the victory.