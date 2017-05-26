More than 300 guests and 100 staff members attended the second annual Jacksonville Magazine Fashion Project, May 19 at WJCT Studios. Two dozen models walked the runway with original designs inspired by the fashion show's theme: Poetry In Motion, a nod to Signature Event Series sponsor Ferrari.

VIP attendees received a glass of complimentary champagne at the beginning of the night and given early access to over a dozen Pop Up Shop vendors such as Noreen Young Cosmetics, Charm City Sole and Sweet Repeats Consignment. A white 488 spider Ferrari was displayed as guests entered the main event space. The VIP Lounge was designed by Sidney Cardel's and featured event sponsors Cooper's Hawk, Bold City Brewery and St. Augustine Distillery.

After an evening of shopping, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, models and designers competed for best in show. Our judges' decision agreed with the audience popular vote. Allana won for best model and BobbyK for best designer. Both will be featured in an upcoming issue of Jacksonville Magazine.

The event benefited Rethreaded, and organization that combats sex trade by fighting business with business on a global and local level.