// by Ali Waychoff

It’s delicious anytime of the year, but a crisp, cool glass of rosé is perfect on a summer day.

Michael's Tasting Room in St. Augustine hosts a Rosé Day Tasting June 11, to assist fans of the pink drink in finding a new favorite. Attendees can try a dozen wines from California, France and other regions.

In addition, guests can dive into a summer-style shrimp boil, oysters and a ceviche bar. Tickets are $35. 3-5 PM. Call 810-2400 for reservations.